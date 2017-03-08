Abkhazia Tightens De Facto Border With Georgia

Abkhazia has closed all but two of its de facto border crossings with Georgia, triggering protests from Tbilisi, Washington, Brussels, and the ethnic Georgians of Abkhazia whose daily lives will be complicated by the new restrictions. Abkhazia's government announced the closures of two crossing points on March 5, following a law passed last April reducing the number of border points "in order to better control the border" and raising fines for illegal border crossings.

