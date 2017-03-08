Abkhazia Tightens De Facto Border Wit...

Abkhazia Tightens De Facto Border With Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: EurasiaNet

Abkhazia has closed all but two of its de facto border crossings with Georgia, triggering protests from Tbilisi, Washington, Brussels, and the ethnic Georgians of Abkhazia whose daily lives will be complicated by the new restrictions. Abkhazia's government announced the closures of two crossing points on March 5, following a law passed last April reducing the number of border points "in order to better control the border" and raising fines for illegal border crossings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurasiaNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three charged in Wal-Mart theft scheme (Jun '09) 19 hr JDD 24
News With Russia, Fight Fire With Fire (Mar '14) Mar 8 About time 56
News KKK group seeks Adopt-A-Highway OK (Jun '12) Mar 8 willis Frazier 329
News Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c... Mar 8 litterbox-hero 21
Corrupt Judge Jerome Simandle and his bully bos... Mar 3 Stedman 1
You want Hilary or trump? Games bar nun. Mar 3 Buggie 1
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) Mar 3 Hating This Town 397
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC