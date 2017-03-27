A portion of a highway in Atlanta has...

A portion of a highway in Atlanta has collapsed after a massive fire

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Several roads have shut down in northeast Atlanta after a large fire caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse. WSB-TV reported that PVC piping underneath the interstate may be burning, but the Georgia Department of Transportation has yet to identify the cause to the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ... 6 hr anonymous 1
News Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he... Mar 23 Spotted Girl 7
Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta... Mar 19 Tony 2
News Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor... Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p... Mar 14 Donald 2
NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ... Mar 13 Terrence 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Mar 13 ThomasA 14
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC