A portion of a highway in Atlanta has collapsed after a massive fire
Several roads have shut down in northeast Atlanta after a large fire caused an overpass on Interstate 85 to collapse. WSB-TV reported that PVC piping underneath the interstate may be burning, but the Georgia Department of Transportation has yet to identify the cause to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate panels advance Trump's picks for labor, ...
|6 hr
|anonymous
|1
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|Mar 23
|Spotted Girl
|7
|Congressman Norcross and brother behind wire ta...
|Mar 19
|Tony
|2
|Storm could bring some snow, high winds to Geor...
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Court: Discrimination against gay workers not p...
|Mar 14
|Donald
|2
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Mar 13
|Terrence
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|14
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC