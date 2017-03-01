2nd suspect arrested in case of missing Georgia teacher

A second man was arrested Friday in connection with the slaying of Georgia high school teacher who vanished nearly 12 years ago, with warrants saying the new suspect helped the woman's killer dispose of her body. The Ben Hill County sheriff's office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation declined to comment on the arrest of 32-year-old Bo Dukes, citing a gag order imposed by a judge earlier in the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.