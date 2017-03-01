2nd suspect arrested in case of missing Georgia teacher

In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006, file photo, missing teacher Tara Grinstead is displayed on a billboard in Ocilla, Ga. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge J.T. Ricketson tells multiple news outlets that investigators returned to a pecan farm Wednesday, March 1, 2017, searching for Grinstead's remains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.