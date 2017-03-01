105 bodies found during construction project to be reburied
University of Georgia officials say they will rebury the remains of 105 bodies discovered when expanding a building on the campus. Construction to expand Baldwin Hall was temporarily halted after workers found grave sites in December 2015, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported .
