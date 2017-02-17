Wreck involving day care bus injures ...

Wreck involving day care bus injures 8 kids, 3 adults

Authorities in northwest Georgia say a collision involving a day care bus sent eight children and three adults to hospitals. Lt. Steve Mapes with Paulding County Fire and Rescue said in an email that the wreck between the day care bus and a pickup truck happened about 7:30 a.m. Friday in Dallas, about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

