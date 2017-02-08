Woman jailed in Georgia after bloody rampage across South

A woman faces multiple charges in two states after surrendering to authorities following a standoff at a Georgia motel that ended with another suspect in the deaths of four women fatally shooting himself. A tip called in about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday led law enforcement to a motel in West Point, Georgia, where Mary Rice, 37, and William "Billy" Boyette, 44, were holed up in a room.

