Which is more sexually diseased, Alabama or Georgia?

Just in time for Valentine's Day, a website has announced that both Alabama and Georgia have made the Top 10 list of Most Sexually Diseased States in America, according to a release. BackgroundChecks.org ranked the ranked the cities using a combination of sexually transmitted disease data published by the CDC, local county and state health data, and social media surveys, to create a comprehensive look at the state of STDs in the U.S. The states with the least problematic STD problems were New Hampshire, West Virginia, Maine, Vermont, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey.

