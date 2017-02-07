Which is more sexually diseased, Alabama or Georgia?
Just in time for Valentine's Day, a website has announced that both Alabama and Georgia have made the Top 10 list of Most Sexually Diseased States in America, according to a release. BackgroundChecks.org ranked the ranked the cities using a combination of sexually transmitted disease data published by the CDC, local county and state health data, and social media surveys, to create a comprehensive look at the state of STDs in the U.S. The states with the least problematic STD problems were New Hampshire, West Virginia, Maine, Vermont, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Tue
|Misdirected Milli...
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Mon
|gabrielagab
|1
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Patel
|11
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 5
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief m...
|Jan 28
|The Real General ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC