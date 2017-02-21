West Georgia Quilters Guild is celebr...

West Georgia Quilters Guild is celebrating its 30th year

Quilts made by members of the West Georgia Quilters Guild are on exhibit at the Neva Lomason Memorial Library throughout the month of February. Quilts made by members of the West Georgia Quilters Guild are on exhibit at the Neva Lomason Memorial Library throughout the month of February.

