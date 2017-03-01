Video, no-kill status creating good buzz for animal shelter
Hemp, the dog on the left who is about a year old, has been at the Carroll County Animal Shelter longer than any of the other animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|20 hr
|Inspector General
|9
|Did long odds on casino get longer?
|Tue
|General Zod
|1
|Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10)
|Mon
|Youling
|8
|Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning
|Feb 27
|Josh
|2
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Feb 26
|silly rabbit
|49
|Tip leads to arrest in Georgia teacher's 2005 d...
|Feb 24
|China Hill
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Feb 22
|Hatewill
|127
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC