UGA students in area of Friday's suspected terror attack in Paris
A group of University of Georgia students were in the area of a suspected terror attack near the Louvre museum in Paris Friday morning, according to published reports. The students were in the shopping area in the lower floor of the Louvre when a knife-wielding man shouting "Allahu akbar" attacked French soldiers on patrol.
