UGA students build tiny house for farmer

UGA students build tiny house for farmer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A tiny house, just 175 square feet, has been constructed by University of Georgia students and donated to a farmer in Rabun County. According to a report written by J. Merritt Melancon for the University of Georgia website, the tiny house will make the young man who is learning to work the land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10) 3 hr lol 6
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 15 hr silly rabbit 49
News Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning 21 hr National Spank Ac... 1
News Tip leads to arrest in Georgia teacher's 2005 d... Feb 24 China Hill 1
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Feb 22 Hatewill 127
people all in georgia Feb 22 trump wrong presi... 1
News Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06) Feb 17 Marti 1,375
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC