UGA ornamental plant breeder aims to ...

UGA ornamental plant breeder aims to bring a new brew to the U.S. -- locally grown tea

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Griffin Daily News

University of Georgia horticulture professor Donglin Zhang worked with a team of American and Chinese scientists in fall 2016 to help identify tea varieties that might work well in the American South.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06) Feb 17 Marti 1,375
News Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec... Feb 17 Fred 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Feb 16 Sherman 13
FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer Feb 11 Hilo 2
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) Feb 9 Spider 258
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Feb 7 Akjen 7,580
Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle Feb 6 gabrielagab 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC