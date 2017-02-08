U.S. Senator John Thune met with form...

U.S. Senator John Thune met with former Georgia Governor

U.S. Senator from South Dakota, John Thune met with former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue, President Trump's nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Thune stated, "He is somebody who has a lot of experience, obviously, not only in government, but in agriculture," said Thune.

