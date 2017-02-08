U.S. Senator John Thune met with former Georgia Governor
U.S. Senator from South Dakota, John Thune met with former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue, President Trump's nominee for secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Thune stated, "He is somebody who has a lot of experience, obviously, not only in government, but in agriculture," said Thune.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|15 hr
|Spider
|257
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Tue
|Misdirected Milli...
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Mon
|gabrielagab
|1
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Feb 6
|Patel
|11
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 5
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC