There are on the WAND-TV Decatur story from 12 hrs ago, titled Tip leads to arrest in Georgia teacher's 2005 disappearance. In it, WAND-TV Decatur reports that:

Grinstead's disappearance on Oct. 22, 2005, was marked by a ceremony in Ocilla. Author... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.