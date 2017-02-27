The Latest: Changes to immigrant driver's licenses approved
Committee chairman Alan Powell, R - Hartwell, confers with Rep. Mandi L. Ballinger, R - Canton, before she presents her bill to the House committee Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at the legislature in Atlanta. With little fanfare, the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee om Monday approved what has become known as the "Campus Carry" bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c...
|4 hr
|Masterblaster
|2
|Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|Youling
|8
|Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning
|14 hr
|Josh
|2
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Sun
|silly rabbit
|49
|Tip leads to arrest in Georgia teacher's 2005 d...
|Feb 24
|China Hill
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Feb 22
|Hatewill
|127
|people all in georgia
|Feb 22
|trump wrong presi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC