the Curious Garden Exhibit to Focuse on Nature's Beauty at Atlanta Botanical Garden
The Atlanta Botanical Garden has designated 2017 as the year of the garden, and to celebrate will present an art exhibition this spring designed to encourage guests to see, stop, experience and talk about nature -all in surprisingly intriguing ways. The Curious Garden, presen Ted May 6 - October 29, features 14 site-specific installations created to share a story about the Garden's plant collections and plant conservation work by prompting visitors to make a discovery, ask questions and provoke a discussion.
