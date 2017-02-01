Statewide tornado drill set for Feb. 8
Barrow County Emergency Services is joining with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency in highlighting a statewide PrepareAthon! tornado drill on Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. "We are urging Barrow County citizens to participate, as the peak of tornado activity typically occurs in the spring months," said deputy EMA director Penny Clack in a news release. "This event coincides with Severe Weather Preparedness Week to encourage Georgians to prepare now for whatever weather may come our way.
