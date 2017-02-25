South Korea targeted by cyberspies (a...

South Korea targeted by cyberspies (again). Kim, got something to say?

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson waits for a meeting with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland at the US Department of State Facing rare criticism from its close ally for failing to stand by it in its hour of crisis, China today sought to stave off pressure from the USA for not cracking hard on reclusive North Korea, saying the crux of the problem was the dispute between Washington and Pyongyang. He urged Washington and Pyongyang to "shoulder their due responsibilities and play their due roles and work together with China to maintain stability" and denuclearise the peninsula.

