Sheriff: Man sets bus driver's hair on fire, commandeers bus
Authorities say a 63-year-old retiree is accused of lighting a bus driver's hair on fire, taking control of the bus and leading police on a chase through two Georgia counties that reached speeds of 95 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Catoosa County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|11 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Jan 31
|trump and session...
|10
|Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief m...
|Jan 28
|The Real General ...
|5
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jan 27
|SJSternlieb
|7,579
|18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms i...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|2
|Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night i...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC