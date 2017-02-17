Shedding light on Prison Reentry Initiative
Carol Chateau, Douglas County's community coordinator for the Georgia Prisoner Reentry Initiative, gave a presentation during a stakeholders meeting that drew members of the faith-based community, service providers and supervision officers to help returning citizens receive the collective services they need to prevent turning back to crime. Lamario Harris, faith and community partnership coordinator with the Department of Community Supervision, said that the program promotes a holistic method to supervision and should include services to the returning citizen's family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
