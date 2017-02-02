Senate OKs extension of hospital tax for Georgia Medicaid
Georgia hospitals would continue paying a tax that helps draw down $600 million in federal support for the Medicaid budget, under a bill that's headed to the state House. Gov. Nathan Deal and other top Republicans called the extension a top priority heading into the legislative session.
