Report: Carroll positioned for busine...

Report: Carroll positioned for business growth

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times Georgian

The Department of Labor recently reported that 40 percent of the economic activity for the Southeast is happening in west Georgia, putting the 10 county-region that includes Carroll County in a key position for growth. Daniel Jackson, president and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, said that since the new year began, he has personally given tours to at least 30 individuals who represent companies, elected officials and others who have an interest in the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning 1 hr National Spank Ac... 1
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 20 hr IVANA New Man Now 48
News Tip leads to arrest in Georgia teacher's 2005 d... Fri China Hill 1
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Feb 22 Hatewill 127
people all in georgia Feb 22 trump wrong presi... 1
News Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06) Feb 17 Marti 1,375
News Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec... Feb 17 Fred 2
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 279,163,023

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC