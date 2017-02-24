Rabun County's Ladybug Farms awarded ...

Rabun County's Ladybug Farms awarded UGA students' latest tiny house

The tiny house built by University of Georgia students as part of "Green Building and the Tiny House Movement" will be delivered to Ladybug Farms in Rabun County over spring break. Reilly Megee, a student in "Green Building and the Tiny House Movement," saws into a piece of plywood during a work day at UGArden.

