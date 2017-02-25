Proposed "noncitizen" licenses concern Georgia immigrants
Georgia driver's licenses for immigrants with permission to be in the U.S. would be stamped with the word "noncitizen" under legislation introduced this year that's being watched closely by immigration advocates. Rep. Alan Powell, a Republican from Hartwell, is sponsoring a bill that is facing opposition from critics who say it is unnecessary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|14 hr
|IVANA New Man Now
|48
|Tip leads to arrest in Georgia teacher's 2005 d...
|Fri
|China Hill
|1
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Feb 22
|Hatewill
|127
|people all in georgia
|Feb 22
|trump wrong presi...
|1
|Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06)
|Feb 17
|Marti
|1,375
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 17
|Fred
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Feb 16
|Sherman
|13
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC