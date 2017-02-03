Proposals on Georgia's opioid crisis,...

Proposals on Georgia's opioid crisis, school credits pile up

Lawmakers began talks about the ongoing opioid crisis this week at the Georgia Capitol as lawmakers passed the quarter mark of the 40-day working session. Here's a look at some of the major activity, major goals in proposed legislation and what's coming up when lawmakers return to the Capitol on Tuesday: The state Senate approved bills Thursday extending a tax on hospitals that allows the state to draw $600 million in federal support for the Medicaid program and allow craft breweries to sell beer for the first time.

