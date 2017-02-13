Priest arrested in plot to poison head of Georgian church
Prosecutors in Georgia say they have detained a senior cleric who is suspected of plotting to poison the head of the country's Orthodox Church. Irakli Shotadze, chief prosecutor in the former Soviet republic, told reporters on Monday that Father Georgi Mamaladze was arrested at the Tbilisi airport on Friday with cyanide in his suitcase.
