Pratt & Whitney adding 500 jobs with $386 million expansion of Columbus plant
Aerospace company Pratt & Whitney plans to invest $386 million into its Columbus plant on Macon Road, creating more than 500 jobs over five years. The announcement, made in Atlanta on Valentine's Day by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, will add to the roughly 1,200 employees already at the Columbus complex, which has expanded several times since coming to the city in 1984.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|12
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Feb 11
|Hilo
|2
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Feb 9
|Spider
|258
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Feb 6
|gabrielagab
|1
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 5
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC