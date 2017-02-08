Northwest Georgia Women's Care hosts open house
Northwest Georgia Women's Care hosted a successful open house event on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. Many different members of the community attended including the Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Georgia Women's Care patients, and Gordon Hospital employees.
