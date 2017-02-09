Northeast Georgia first to get DOT motorist assistance program
Motorists on Interstate 85 in northeast Georgia will be the first to see the new Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program in action. The program, implemented by the Georgia Department of Transportation under a contract with engineering and management firm AECOM, will put specially equipped pickup trucks on the road with personnel who will help keep traffic flowing smoothly during traffic incidents and will also address roadway maintenance issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|3 hr
|Spider
|258
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Feb 7
|Misdirected Milli...
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Feb 6
|gabrielagab
|1
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Feb 6
|Patel
|11
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 5
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC