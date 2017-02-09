Northeast Georgia first to get DOT mo...

Northeast Georgia first to get DOT motorist assistance program

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Motorists on Interstate 85 in northeast Georgia will be the first to see the new Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program in action. The program, implemented by the Georgia Department of Transportation under a contract with engineering and management firm AECOM, will put specially equipped pickup trucks on the road with personnel who will help keep traffic flowing smoothly during traffic incidents and will also address roadway maintenance issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) 3 hr Spider 258
FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer Feb 7 Misdirected Milli... 1
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Feb 7 Akjen 7,580
Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle Feb 6 gabrielagab 1
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Feb 6 Patel 11
News Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec... Feb 5 Trump is Winning 1
Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to... Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,021 • Total comments across all topics: 278,713,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC