Myra Lou Sullivan
Mrs. Sullivan was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on December 26, 1945, the daughter of the late Cecil H. Rogers and Robbie Stephens Rogers. She was a 1964 graduate of Southwest Atlanta High School and had worked for Dixie Converting for 37 years.
