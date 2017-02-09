More \232a

Activity is seen outside the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals building in San Francisco on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017. A federal appeals court refused Thursday to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predo... Records show an FBI agent who was investigating terrorism was driving past two men before they opened fire outside a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in 2015, raising questions about whether authorities could have... Records show an FBI agent who was investigating terrorism was driving past two men before they opened fire outside a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in 2015, raising questions about whether authorities could have done more to stop the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.