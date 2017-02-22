Man fleeing traffic stop struck, killed by Georgia sheriff's truck
The Georgia State Patrol says a man fleeing a traffic stop was struck and killed by a west Georgia sheriff who wasn't part of any police pursuit. Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley and his wife were returning home from an outing Saturday when the sheriff's pickup truck hit Demetris Dalton after he jumped a wall into the northbound lanes of Interstate 185 in Columbus.
