Man dies after being pulled from his burning Greenville home
Coroner Parks Evans tells local media outlets Walter John Holdsworth died Saturday afternoon at the Augusta Burn Center in Georgia. Evans says Holdsworth and his wife were inside their home when it caught fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
