Man charged with killing Georgia teacher missing since 2005
A Pew survey shows Hispanics in America differed on concerns about their place in America, deportation before President Donald Trump's inauguration. Authorities in Georgia say they believe they have solved the case of a Georgia teacher who has been missing for 11 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|42
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Wed
|Hatewill
|127
|people all in georgia
|Wed
|trump wrong presi...
|1
|Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06)
|Feb 17
|Marti
|1,375
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 17
|Fred
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Feb 16
|Sherman
|13
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Feb 11
|Hilo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC