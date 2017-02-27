Legendary Auburn coach Pat Dye to speak at Boy Scout's luncheon
Legendary coach Pat Dye will be the keynote speaker at the Boy Scouts of America's American Values Luncheon on March 17 at noon at the Coosa Country Club where Pastor Carey Ingram and Mrs. Ansley Saville will be honored for the community service.
