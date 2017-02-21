Lawsuit Charges That Georgia Law Firm Stole One Of The Woodmore...

A Circuit Court lawsuit charges that one of the Woodmore Elementary bus wreck cases was stolen from a Chattanooga law firm by Georgia attorneys just shortly after the Nov. 21 tragic crash that killed six students and injured others. The lawsuit brought by Carl Lewis, father of Karrie'un McGuire, says he and the mother of the child, Shanquatta Byrd, at first were using the local firm of Warren and Griffin.

