Lawsuit Charges That Georgia Law Firm...

Lawsuit Charges That Georgia Law Firm Stole One Of The Woodmore...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

A Circuit Court lawsuit charges that one of the Woodmore Elementary bus wreck cases was stolen from a Chattanooga law firm by Georgia attorneys just shortly after the Nov. 21 tragic crash that killed six students and injured others. The lawsuit brought by Carl Lewis, father of Karrie'un McGuire, says he and the mother of the child, Shanquatta Byrd, at first were using the local firm of Warren and Griffin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 13 hr Old Millennia Tramp 44
News Tip leads to arrest in Georgia teacher's 2005 d... 14 hr China Hill 1
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Wed Hatewill 127
people all in georgia Feb 22 trump wrong presi... 1
News Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06) Feb 17 Marti 1,375
News Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec... Feb 17 Fred 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Feb 16 Sherman 13
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,988 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC