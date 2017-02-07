'Kill Bill' Inspiration 'Lady Snowblood' Joins...
It's not just the classic manga being added to the digital comics subscription service today; we have the list of all the additions. It's the movie that inspired Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill , but 1973's Lady Snowblood started life as a cult-favorite manga series - the first two volumes of which are now available to read as part of ComiXology's subscription service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Tue
|Misdirected Milli...
|1
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Akjen
|7,580
|Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle
|Mon
|gabrielagab
|1
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Feb 6
|Patel
|11
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 5
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to...
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief m...
|Jan 28
|The Real General ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC