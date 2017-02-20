House race trial run for Dems, GOP ah...

House race trial run for Dems, GOP ahead of midterms

12 hrs ago

The scramble to succeed Health Secretary Tom Price as Georgia congressman provides Republicans and Democrats with a trial run for next year's elections, which will center on the popularity and agenda of Price's new boss, President Donald Trump. Republicans remain confident the northern Atlanta suburbs will stick with their historical voting patterns in the upcoming special election, backing former Speaker Newt Gingrich and Georgia's senior senator, Johnny Isakson, before sending Price to Washington for 12 years.

Chicago, IL

