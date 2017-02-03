Help Here: Red Cross in urgent need of blood donations
The American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia is holding a blood drive on Monday, at the Albany Mall from 10:00AM until 3:00PM. Blood is needed for accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
