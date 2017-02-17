HCA Beta soars -
More than 80 Harrells Christian Academy students competed in the state Beta Convention in Greensboro Feb. 4, bringing home 16 awards in multiple events and earning multiple spots at the national convention in June. Earning first place awards were Ella Campbell, Eli Hardison, Piper Moore, Georgia Pope, Evan Boussias, Hudson Griffin, Harrison DeVane and Ty Smoak.
