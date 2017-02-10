Hall County pension suit: Plaintiff's...

Hall County pension suit: Plaintiff's payoffs a third of another plan

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Payouts from another government employee retirement plan in Georgia are nearly triple what is received by the lead plaintiff in a $75 million class-action lawsuit in Hall County. The lawsuit filed in Fulton County Superior Court is challenging a 1998 freeze in retirement pension benefits for Hall government employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer Sat Hilo 2
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) Feb 9 Spider 258
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Feb 7 Akjen 7,580
Cheap Kitchen Units Newcastle Feb 6 gabrielagab 1
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Feb 6 Patel 11
News Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec... Feb 5 Trump is Winning 1
Mayor David Mayer Borrows $6 Million dollars to... Jan 31 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC