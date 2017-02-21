Georgia's Advanced Placement scores i...

Georgia's Advanced Placement scores improve

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Data released today by the College Board shows that the percentage of Georgia graduates scoring 3 or higher on an Advanced Placement exam during high school increased again this year, even as participation in the exams increased. Georgia ranks sixteenth in the nation for highest AP pass rates, with 22.4 percent of the class of 2016 scoring 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 1 hr ThomasA 42
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) 15 hr Hatewill 127
people all in georgia Wed trump wrong presi... 1
News Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06) Feb 17 Marti 1,375
News Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec... Feb 17 Fred 2
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Feb 16 Sherman 13
FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer Feb 11 Hilo 2
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,091,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC