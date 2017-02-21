Georgia's Advanced Placement scores improve
Data released today by the College Board shows that the percentage of Georgia graduates scoring 3 or higher on an Advanced Placement exam during high school increased again this year, even as participation in the exams increased. Georgia ranks sixteenth in the nation for highest AP pass rates, with 22.4 percent of the class of 2016 scoring 3 or higher on at least one AP exam during high school.
