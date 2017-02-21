Georgia teacher missing for more than a decade victim of foul play, investigators believe
Authorities have made a major break in the case of a missing Georgia teacher who vanished more than 10 years ago, WSBTV reported . Investigators have determined that the disappearance of Tara Grinstead involved foul play.
