Georgia Tax Tribunal Issues Two New Decisions on Remote Seller Nexus and Georgia Tax Credit Elect...
The Georgia Tax Tribunal, in its first published decisions in more than a year, held that: Scholastic Book Clubs has nexus in Georgia and must collect sales tax; and a taxpayer's election of one tax credit for creating jobs instead of an alternative credit cannot be changed in later tax years. Scholastic Book Clubs, Inc. v.
