Georgia sees good relationship with China as one key to its economic future
Scott Malone , president of Development Authority of LaGrange, and Rami Helminen, CEO of Sentury Tire North America, at the site of the future tire plant. The company is expected to create about a 1,000 jobs in Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|Mon
|inmate from a lv5
|39
|Hispanics Plan Boycott (Mar '06)
|Feb 17
|Marti
|1,375
|Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec...
|Feb 17
|Fred
|2
|Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07)
|Feb 16
|Sherman
|13
|FBI must investigate Mayor David Mayer
|Feb 11
|Hilo
|2
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Feb 9
|Spider
|258
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 7
|Akjen
|7,580
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC