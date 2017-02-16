Georgia Ports, IKEA to preview electr...

Georgia Ports, IKEA to preview electric trucks

Starting next week, Los Angeles-based BYD America will bring its all-electric terminal tractor to Savannah for GPA and IKEA to test out. Starting next week, Los Angeles-based BYD America will bring its all-electric terminal tractor to Savannah for GPA and IKEA to test out.

