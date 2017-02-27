Georgia Pair, Who Led Racist Attack A...

Georgia Pair, Who Led Racist Attack At Birthday Party, Gets Combined 35-Year Sentence

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NewsOne

The couple was convicted earlier this month for terrorizing a Black child's birthday party with racial slurs and confederate flags. judge sentenced a Georgia man and woman Monday to a combined 35 years in jail after the couple terrorized African-American guests at a child's birthday party with racial slurs and threats while riding in a truck with Confederate battle flags in 2015, reports The Atlanta-Journal Constitution .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prison for 2 who threatened violence at black c... 55 min Citizen 4
News Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10) 19 hr Youling 8
News Myra Blackmon: You can't legislate learning Mon Josh 2
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) Sun silly rabbit 49
News Tip leads to arrest in Georgia teacher's 2005 d... Feb 24 China Hill 1
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Feb 22 Hatewill 127
people all in georgia Feb 22 trump wrong presi... 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,160 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC