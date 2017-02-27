Georgia: No Explanation for Alleged P...

Georgia: No Explanation for Alleged Plot to Poison the Patriarch

More than two weeks on, an investigation into a potential scheme to poison the iconic leader of the Georgian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Ilia II, is nowhere near its denouement, leaving Georgians entrapped, spellbound, in a tangle of conspiracies straight out of an Umberto Eco novel. If there is one thing that has become clear throughout the whole debacle is that there is a fierce, ongoing battle to become the 84-year-old patriarch's heir apparent.

