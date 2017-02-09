Georgia Legislature introduces another campus carry bill

A similar measure vetoed by Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal last year is under consideration once again, as Rep. Mandi Ballinger, R-Canton, filed House Bill 280, which would allow anyone with a carry conceal permit to bring a firearm on to the state's universities and colleges. The bill would not apply to buildings or property used for sporting events or student housing, including, but not limited to, fraternity and sorority houses, and does not apply to child care facilities.

